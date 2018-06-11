Altiplano takes you to South American highlands of the Andes — the Altiplano. It follows the proven mechanic of Orleans – the bag building.

You start with limited amount of resources and gradually build-up you production capability – just remember, spent goods are not discarded but returned to your bag. And be careful – too many resources can undermine you plans, as you might be left in particular round only with precious products… which however cannot be processed into new goods.

There are many ways to victory, as you score points for orders, for filling the magazine as well as for valuable and precious goods. Money does not bring the points, but is fueling all the core production chains as well as innovations to so do not underestimate it!