|About game:
|
Hannibal & Hamilcar is a 20th anniversary edition of the classic game Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage. This is asymmetric, 2 player CDG (card-driven game) which depicts the largest conflicts of the ancient history – Punic Wars.
The new edition comes not only with refreshed graphics, components and minor tweaks to rules but also with completely new game depicting First Punic War – including sea battle system.
As in any CDG game, players use Cards for many purposes: moving armies / generals, levying new troops, reinforcing already existing armies, taking political control of the areas and provinces and executing historical events. The ultimate goal is one – force politically or using warfare the enemy to subjugate to your rule. The latter can be achieved in many ways, which gives the players possibility to pursuit many strategies.
|Number of players:
|2
|Playing time:
|Well, that depends on a scenario. The Full Second Punic War can take as much as 4-5 hours. However, there are many simpler scenarios which can be played in relatively short time. Plus three introductory campaigns for about half an hour each.
|Complication:
|This is pretty complex game – maybe not in the rules itself but mastering them and remembering some of the nuances.
|What I like:
|
|What I do not like:
|
|For whom?
|This is definitely game for more experienced players – seasoned wargamers, history fascinates and everybody who likes good, decent, thrilling… political games. Because in essence, this is not game about battles but about political control which drives the victory.
|More about the game:
|
And now couple of the pictures – source: my own session reports.
Overview of the Hannibal board:
Close-up on game elements:
VERDICT:
I must admit, that I was taken by this game – I love history, especially Roman times. A good, decent, two-players games from that time, nicely produced and with great replayability is what I was looking for. Thus I am still playing and cannot get enough – as you can see in my continuous stream of the session report.
See you in another game review!