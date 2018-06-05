Hannibal & Hamilcar is a 20th anniversary edition of the classic game Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage. This is asymmetric, 2 player CDG (card-driven game) which depicts the largest conflicts of the ancient history – Punic Wars.

The new edition comes not only with refreshed graphics, components and minor tweaks to rules but also with completely new game depicting First Punic War – including sea battle system.

As in any CDG game, players use Cards for many purposes: moving armies / generals, levying new troops, reinforcing already existing armies, taking political control of the areas and provinces and executing historical events. The ultimate goal is one – force politically or using warfare the enemy to subjugate to your rule. The latter can be achieved in many ways, which gives the players possibility to pursuit many strategies.