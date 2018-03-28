About game:

We first met with Nusfjord game on Essen 2017 Games Spiele and it immediately caught our attention. Let me share with you folks our experiences we have after over ~10 session of the newest Uwe Rosenberg game. It is 50 years ago. Nusfjord is one of the small villages in the Lofoten. You are the owner of one of major fish companies in the area. During that time, Nusfjord is a vibrant, beautiful and very busy center of local commerce and production. In this worker-placement game you would have to expand and develop you company, investing in shares, extending fishing capabilities, constructing new production as well as processing facilities. The ultimate measure of you success will be of course gold / money you are able to accumulate in couple of rounds you have. Plan your moves wisely, as all of them would have long-term repercussions!