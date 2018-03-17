About game:

This is game about trees. About planting them, growing them and then chopping (!) down. Of course, you need the Sun for this – which changes its place every turn – as otherwise you would not be able to execute key process for all these trees. Welcome to the world of Photosynthesis! The mechanic is simple – with your planted trees during the Photosynthesis Phase you gather the “Light Points”- the more trees, the bigger they are and the better positioned – the more you gain. Then in the Life Cycle Phase you spend the Light Points – you can plant the trees, you can grow them or you can plant a new seed. But be careful! You need to prepare the plants, and when growing – return the “smaller versions” back to your pool. But if you do not have free space there – you loose them permanently.